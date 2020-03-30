'Prepare for converting coaches into isolation wards'

Be prepared for converting 20,000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients: Railway Board to zones

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 17:49 ist
An Indian Railway train coach is pictured after being set up for isolation for COVID-19 patients. AFP

The railways may be required to convert up to 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Railway Board has told its zonal units.

In a letter to general managers of zonal railways on Monday, the board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards and asked them to make preparations for it.

It also said that the railways had held consultations with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision.

Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the coach-turned-isolation wards, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.

