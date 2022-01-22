Beating Retreat to miss Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me'

Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me' will not be played at the Beating Retreat ceremony, the culmination of Republic Day celebrations, on January 29, for the first time in the history of national day celebrations since 1950.

In 2020, there were reports that the hymn had been dropped, which triggered a controversy, for 'Vande Mataram' but in 'Abide With Me' found its place at the end along with the national song then.

'Abide With Me' is a Christian hymn penned by Scottish Anglican Henry Francis Lyte and has been played at the end of Beating the Retreat ceremony held at Vijay Chowk with the President, Prime Minister and other senior dignitaries in attendance.

This time, the official list of the 26 tunes to be played in the Beating The Retreat ceremony shared with media does not mention 'Abide with Me.'

A startup supported by the Technology Development Board, under Department of Science and Technology (DST) and incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will conduct the drone show, the science and technology minister said.

India will be the fourth country after China, Russia and the UK to carry out such a large-scale show with 1,000 drones, Singh said.

The Beating the Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the 'Retreat', the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

At the end of Beating the Retreat ceremony, the flags are lowered against the backdrop of the setting sun followed by the lighting up of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House in unison.

Officials said 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will participate in the ceremony, which starts with the 'Fanfare by Buglers' and followed by Veer Sainik composed by Major Ashok Kumar and played by Mass Bands.

The Pipes and Drums band will play six tunes -- 'Hey Kanchha', 'Channa Bilauri', 'Jai Janam Bhumi', 'Nritya Sarita', 'Vijay Josh' and 'Kesaria Banna.' This is followed by 'Veer Siachin', 'Hathroi' and 'Vijay Ghosh' by the CAPF band.

Four tunes -- 'Ladaakoo', 'Swadeshi', 'Amar Chattan' and 'Golden Arrows' -- will be played by Air Force Band. The tunes played by Navy Band will be 'Swarn Jayanti', 'INS India', 'Yashasvee' and 'Jai Bharati.'

The Army Band will play 'Kerala', 'Siki A Mole', 'Hind Ki Sena.' At the end, Massed Bands will play three more tunes 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye', 'Drummers Call', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' followed by the retreat by buglers playing 'Sare Jahan Se Acha.'

Around 1,000 drones also will light up the sky for 10 minutes at the Beating the Retreat Ceremony next week.

