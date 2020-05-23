Become 'Carpatathia' that saved Titanic passengers from dying: Gujarat HC

Invoking the tragic incident of British ship Titanic that sunk in the Atlantic sea over a century ago, Gujarat High Court on Saturday cited an example of one of the three ships, furthest from the sinking Titanic, that came to the rescue of the humans and said, "We all should become 'Carpathia', the ship that was determined to fight all odds, and help the most vulnerable as a community at a time of chaos resulted out of global pandemic coronavirus.

The high court's observation came while hearing a set of petitions related to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The division bench led by justice J B Pardiwala came down heavily on the state government, particularly health minister and bureaucrats, for not tackling the situation properly. The bench was unhappy with the state government's way of handling the situation at civil hospital, Asarwa, in Ahmedabad where over 45% of state's total deaths have been reported by May 22.

The bench termed the hospital, that claims to be one of Asia's largest hospitals, as worst than a "dungeon". The hospital has reported 377 deaths till Saturday evening out of 829 deaths from coronavirus reported across the state. In Ahmedabad alone, 669 patients have died. The bench has noted that the civil hospital is in "very bad shape" and situation did not improve for last two months despite appointment of IAS officers like Pankaj Kumar, Milind Torwane and Jayanti to oversee the management.

