Beeping power bank in unclaimed bag triggers bomb scare in SC

Security personnel at the Supreme Court rushed into action after a bomb scare triggered by an unclaimed bag with a beeping power bank.

The area outside Court 4, which remains usually crowded, was cordoned off for a while by the security personnel.

Security officials said the bag was emptied at an isolated place and it was found that the beep sound was coming out of a power bank.

"We have deposited the unclaimed bag, along with the power bank, with the control room," the official said.

Proceedings in the apex court were not affected during the commotion which happened in its corridor.