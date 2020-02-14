Beeping power bank in bag triggers bomb scare in SC

Beeping power bank in unclaimed bag triggers bomb scare in SC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2020, 20:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 20:52pm ist
A view of the Supreme Court (DH Photo)

Security personnel at the Supreme Court rushed into action after a bomb scare triggered by an unclaimed bag with a beeping power bank.

The area outside Court 4, which remains usually crowded, was cordoned off for a while by the security personnel.

Security officials said the bag was emptied at an isolated place and it was found that the beep sound was coming out of a power bank.

"We have deposited the unclaimed bag, along with the power bank, with the control room," the official said.

Proceedings in the apex court were not affected during the commotion which happened in its corridor.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
bomb scare
Comments (+)
 