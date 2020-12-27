Beijing frowns upon growing Delhi-Hanoi strategic ties as India, Vietnam warships conduct joint drill in South China Sea

The warships of India and Vietnam on Saturday and Sunday conducted a joint exercise in the South China Sea, notwithstanding Beijing’s displeasure over growing strategic cooperation between the two nations, which both have been at the receiving end of its territorial aggression.

Beijing noted that India had of late been stepping up its strategic cooperation with Vietnam in the South China Sea in order to “exert pressure” on China and end the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh. An article on a website authorised by the all-powerful Central Military Commission of China claimed that India was finding it “severely challenging” to provide logistics support to the soldiers it had deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between the two neighbouring nations.

The INS Kiltan of the Indian Navy participated in a two-day Passage Exercise or ‘PassEx’ with the warships of the Vietnam People’s Navy in the South China Sea.

New Delhi stated that the drill had reinforced the maritime interoperability between the Indian Navy and Vietnam People’s Navy.

The joint exercise took place about a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a virtual summit with his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and formally handed over to him a high speed patrol boat, which was the first of a fleet of 12 India had pledged to provide the South-East Asian nation to help it guard its maritime boundary in the face of growing aggression of China. New Delhi is providing the patrol boats under a $100 million Line of Credit (LoC) it had earlier extended to Vietnam.

New Delhi moved to step up its strategic cooperation with Hanoi at a time when the Indian Army was engaged in a stand-off with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The South China Sea is a major waterway and the sea lanes in this region account for over US $ 5 trillion of international trade. It has been at the centre of an escalating territorial conflict between China and its maritime neighbours – Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Philippines.

Vietnam has been most vocal among the South East Asian nations in opposing China’s territorial aggression in the region.