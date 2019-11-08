'Belief make people accept funny things as truth'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2019, 07:34am ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 07:36am ist
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Isha foundation chief, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev,  on Thursday in his Facebook post said, "Belief leads people to accept the most ridiculous things as the absolute truth." 

Sadhguru is a self styled yogi, mystic and visionary, who is popular for his campaigns to save rivers, 'rally for rivers'.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
Comments (+)
 