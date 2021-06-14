Bellad meets Arun Singh in Delhi, complains against Yediyurappa

Hubballi-Dharwad (West) MLA Arvind Bellad, who identifies with the anti-Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa camp, met BJP National General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Arun Singh on Monday and requested him to advise the CM to convene a legislative party meeting immediately.

Bellad, who was in Delhi for 3 days to meet party leaders, was with Singh for around half an hour. What exactly transpired between the two leaders was not known, but sources in the BJP believed that Bellad complained that the CM was not hearing the MLAs' grievances, saying that most of them were unhappy with BSY's working style.

He complained that frequent interference from the CM's family members in the administration brought a bad name to the government and the party.

After hearing him out, Singh reportedly told Bellad that he would visit Bengaluru on June 16 and will speak to all leaders.

Read | Days after ruling out leadership change, BJP leader Arun Singh to visit Karnataka

Both Bellad and Singh refused to comment on the meeting.

Singh has avoided meeting any leaders from Karnataka in Delhi but he gave an appointment to Bellad to send a message among party leaders that he is ready to hear views from both sides, sources in the BJP said.

Bellad also sought appointments with National President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his previous visit to the national capital along with Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, Bellad failed to meet any national leaders as they were hoping to avoid media speculation about the party affairs in Karnataka.