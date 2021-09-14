WB Advocate General resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Datta, who took charge in February 2017, is the fourth advocate general of West Bengal in a row to have resigned from the post

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 14 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 15:16 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta on Tuesday resigned from his post citing "personal reasons", and it was accepted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with immediate effect, according to the Raj Bhavan.

"In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Shri Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal @MamataOfficial with immediate effect," Dhankhar tweeted.

Datta, who took charge in February 2017, is the fourth advocate general of West Bengal in a row to have resigned from the post during the Mamata Banerjee regime.

Anindya Mitra, the first advocate general to have taken charge after the TMC government came to power in 2011, and his successors Bimal Chatterjee and Jayanta Mitra had also resigned from the post. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Cast(e) this idea away

Cast(e) this idea away

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

 