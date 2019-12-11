Bengal Assembly adjourned sine die: TMC in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of the West Bengal Assembly's winter session being adjourned sine die due to lack of business in the House.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Bandyopadhyay said the governor was not sending the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Bill to the Assembly.

He urged the Centre to intervene in the issue.

In an unprecedented development, the winter session of the state assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday due to lack of business in the House. The assembly was declared adjourned sine-die by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The winter session of the assembly that began on November 29 was likely to continue till Friday, said Tapas Roy, West Bengal's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

"But, there were no bills to be discussed. The governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is not giving his nod to those. Several important bills are being held up.

"Therefore, it was decided in the Business Advisory (BA) Committee meeting to adjourn the House," Roy had said.

