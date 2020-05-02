BJP launches opinion poll on WB govt’s performance

Bengal BJP chief launches opinion poll on WB govt’s COVID-19 performance

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS,
  • May 02 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 21:56 ist

Seeking to politically corner the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the COVID-19 issue, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has launched an online opinion poll on his website regarding the state government’s performance in preventing the outbreak.

Ghosh has sought public opinion on four issues. First, whether the state government is “hiding information” pertaining to the COVID-129 pandemic.

Alleging that the people of the state are not getting free rice and pulses sent by the Centre, Ghosh sought to know who is responsible for that.

He further alleged that “people from some particular area are violating lockdown rules” and asked whether it was because of the “appeasement politics” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Claiming that West Bengal ranks as the state with the lowest number of COVID-19 tests conducted per million population Ghosh sought to know whether this would “compromise” the battle against the virus.

According to a section of state BJP leaders, the move is aimed at gaining political grounds before the municipal and Assembly elections.

