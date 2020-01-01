Bengal BJP to start social media blitz for CAA

West Bengal BJP has decided to press its IT Cell into service to counter-protesters against CAA on social media.

BJP sources revealed that the central leadership has instructed the state unit to start a large-scale social media campaign in support of CAA.

“Units of the state BJP IT Cell were set up in all the 42 Parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. They became rather inactive after the Lok Sabha elections. But now the time has come from them to swing into action,” a senior state BJP leader said.

According to BJP sources, it was during the lull in the activity of their IT Cell that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left Front gained a considerable advantage over them in terms of influencing netizens against CAA.

The state BJP leadership has started district-wise workshops of the IT Cell members to drum up support for CAA on social media.

Convener of the state BJP IT Cell, Ujjwal Pareekh, is confident of turning the tide in favour of the saffron party in Bengal.

“We will make our social media campaign in support of CAA stronger. Workshops of IT Cell workers have started in every district. The results of our campaign will start to show from next month,” said Pareekh.