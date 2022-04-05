Bengal Cong councillor murder: Family releases threat audio clip, accuses TMC leader

Hours after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Congress leader Tapan Kandu, his family on Tuesday (April) with a fresh audio clip of a local Trinamool Congress leader threatening Kandu with dire consequences unless the latter shifts to Trinamool.

The said the local Trinamool Congress leader threatening the victim's family has been identified as Amal Kandu. The fresh audio clip was made public by the victim's widow, Purnima Kandu, and nephew Mithun Kandu.

Purnima Kandu told the media persons that she would be handing over the audio clip to the CBI.

Previously, Purnima Kandu had also alleged that the inspector-in-charge of Jhalda Police Station, Sanjeev Ghosh had been putting pressure on her slain husband to shift from Congress to Trinamool. She had also alleged that Ghosh also assured Tapan Kadu of the chair of the deputy chairman in Jhalda Municipality if he shifts to Trinamool.

Amal Kandu did not deny the conversation. However, he added that the said conversation happened much before the recently concluded municipal elections and had no connection with the recent tragic incident.

State general secretary of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh also echoed Amal Kandu and said, "First of all, the authenticity of the audio clip is yet to be established. Even if I consider that the audio clip is authentic, it is unfair to connect the conversation with the recent murder. The special investigation team of the state police has almost solved the case by arresting the prime accused persons."

The special investigation of the state police had arrested four persons in the case which included the victim's brother Naren Kandu and the latter's son Deepak Kandu.

Before the division bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI inquiry on Monday, the Purulia district police superintendent, S. Selvamurugan claimed that the family feud between two brothers was the reason behind Tapan Kandu's murder. The district police superintendent also gave a clean chit to the inspector-in-charge of Jhalda police station, Sanjeev Ghosh.

On Monday, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to submit a preliminary investigation report within 45 days.