Bengal Governor accuses CM of hogging media focus by attacking him

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of hogging “media focus” by using phrases such as “I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers” in her last letter to him.

“The bitter truth is people in the state know too well ‘ Who in the state is a usurper and extra-Constitutional fountain of power’! Who runs government and syndicates Who is this ABCD! An open secret!,” stated Dhankhar.

The Governor further alleged that with increasing police action against anyone making social media post not to the liking of the ruling dispensation, West Bengal was gradually becoming a police state.

He also said that the state government was trying to control “political opinion” and incidents of “political victimization” was steadily rising in Bengal.

Dhankhar stated that Banerjee’s “misplaced stand” that the Chief Minister with the majority in the state Assembly is “impregnably uncountable” and that as Governor he has “ no role” is lamentable.

“This smacks of authoritarianism that has no place in a democracy where all are accountable...I had indicated to you- none is above law. Law catches with all,” wrote Dhankhar.