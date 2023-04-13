Bengal Governor pays another surprise visit to varsity, talks about NEP

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose paid another surprise visit to a state university, where he underscored the importance of the National Education Policy to the faculty and students, officials said.
Bose went to the West Bengal State University at Barasat on Wednesday. He had visited the Calcutta University (CU) unannounced on Monday.
"College principals are creators of the future and we need to depend on their inner strength to facilitate a change," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Bose had on Monday met principals of 145 affiliated colleges of CU and dwelt on the salient features of the NEP.
Asked about the governor’s surprise visits to universities, Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters: "The state will take the call on NEP. The honourable governor has nothing to do on the issue. And, I don't have any clue about his visits, which are personal."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Act now to avoid a water crisis
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again
Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries
DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics
Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record