Bengal govt committed to poverty alleviation: CM Mamata

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 17 2019, 16:53pm ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2019, 17:34pm ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is committed towards alleviation of poverty besides reducing unemployment, combatting illiteracy and upholding human rights.

On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Thursday, Banerjee tweeted, "...our Govt in #Bangla is committed to the alleviation of poverty, reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholding human rights."

 

 

 

The United Nations General Assembly designated October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in 1987 to promote awareness on the need to eradicate poverty and destitution.

 

The UN has proclaimed that poverty is a violation of human rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensure that these rights are respected. 

