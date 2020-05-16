Bengal Govt to bear travelling expenses of migrant workers: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said on Saturday that the state government will bear the entire cost of movement of migrant workers from the state by special trains from other states.

Banerjee stated in a tweet that no migrant workers from Benga,l will be charged.

“Saluting the toil faced by our migrant brethren, I am pleased to announce the decision of GoWB to bear the entire cost of movement for our migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal. No migrant will be charged. Letter to Rly Board attached,” tweeted Banerjee.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha in a letter to Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav stated that the “entire cost” of movement of migrant workers of the state by special trains will be borne by the state government.

“Instructions may accordingly be issued to the concerned Railway officials that no costs may be claimed from those boarding these Shramik Special Trains, destined for West Bengal, at the station origin,” stated Sinha.

Later in the day, the state’s Home Department stated that it will provide compensation of Rs. 2 lakh per head to the next of kin of migrant workers’ from Bengal’s Purulia district who died in the road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

“GOWB offers its condolences over the unfortunate death of 3/4 persons today in Auraiya district in UP. They died in UP, on their way home in Purulia.Compensation@ Rs 2 lakh per head is reaching next of the kin here asap,” tweeted the Home Department.