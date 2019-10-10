Bengal Guv likely to attend mega Durga Puja carnival

Even as the relationship between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were strained over the alleged heckling of Union Minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, sources in the state administration said that Dhankhar is expected to attend the mega Durga Puja carnival in the city. The carnival will be held today.

According to a senior state government official privy to the development, the invitation to Dhankhar was recently extended by the state government. He also said that Banerjee herself had explained the significance of the carnival in upholding the cultural legacy of Bengal to the world.

“The Governor showed a keen interest in the carnival. If everything goes well then he will attend the carnival,” the official said.

Sources at the Raj Bhavan confirmed that the Governor has already received an invitation from the government for the carnival.

“We have received the invitation and the Governor will most likely attend the carnival,” sources said.

They further revealed that although it is the first Durga Puja for Dhankhar after taking charge, he has been studying a lot about Durga Puja. He has also visited a couple of pandals in the city.

The Raj Bhavan issued a release during the day wherein the Governor expressed his happiness to participate in Durga Puja.

“For me and The First Lady, Smt. Sudesh Dhankhar, and the family, participating in the Puja festivities has been a heavenly experience. We saw spectacle that cannot be put in words and has to be seen to be believed. We have the good fortune to visit several puja pandals and were presently impressed by the contemporaneous themes and high sill craftsmanship,” stated Dhankhar.

The Governor and the State’s Education Minister got involved in a war of words after the former rushed to Jadavpur University where Union Minister Babul Supriyo was being allegedly heckled by a section of students.