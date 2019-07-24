Bengal man arrested for creating fake govt website

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a fake website of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan and cheating nearly 100 people by promising them jobs under the central government scheme, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi police arrested Prasenjit Chatterjee from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday.

A case under various sections of IPC and IT Act was registered by the cybercrime unit on a complaint of Hari Sewak Sharma, vigilance officer, common service centre, Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), regarding the fraudulent government website, police said.

During the investigation, it was found the accused had created a website similar to the official website https://www.pmgdisha.in under the URL link http://wbpmgdisha.in, claiming that it's the official website of the Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan for West Bengal, they added.

He created nearly 100 people by asking money from them to register them under the scheme for teaching jobs. After police received the complaint, the website was blocked.

Based on an investigation, the accused was identified and arrested by a team led by Inspector Bhanu Pratap of the cybercrime unit.

His laptop computer and a hard disk have been seized, police said.

Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan aims to make six crore rural households digitally literate.