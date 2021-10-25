Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee moved to ICU

Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee shifted to ICU after breathing troubles

The septuagenarian politician, who was admitted to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday, complained of chest pain and breathlessness at night

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 25 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 16:06 ist
West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of state-run SSKM Hospital on Monday morning, after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

The septuagenarian politician, who was admitted to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday, complained of chest pain and breathlessness at night, a senior doctor said. 

"He is being treated in the ICU, and his condition is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are constantly monitoring the health condition of the minister," he told PTI.

Mukherjee was also hospitalised in May with similar ailments, days after he was imprisoned in Presidency Jail, following a Calcutta High Court injunction on his bail plea in the Narada sting case.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
TMC
ICU

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 