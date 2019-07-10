Bengal receiving less monsoon rain this year

Although monsoon has entered West Bengal on June 16, till now the rainfall is taking place mainly in the districts of North Bengal such as Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur. However, the districts in South and Central Bengal such as South and North 24 Paraganas, East and West Bengal, Bankura and Purulia are receiving less rainfall than usual.

“From June 1 till today West Bengal has received 40% less rainfall than usual. While South Bengal has received 46% less rainfall than usual, North Bengal and Sikkim have received 22% less rainfall,” said G K Das, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

He also said that Kolkata has received 16% less rainfall than usual.

As for the reason behind the current condition, Das said that during monsoon a low-pressure system arrives from Punjab to Bengal but this time it has only arrived till Bihar and North Bengal and then moved towards Nagaland.

According to Das, the situation will continue for three to four days.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said that farmer especially in paddy farmers in the districts of central Bengal. However, the state government is yet to declare drought in any district.