Bengal sees biggest single day COVID-19 cases

With 130 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, West Bengal witnessed its biggest single-day spike on Friday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1678 out of which 1195 are active. The death toll also increased with 88 deaths directly due to the virus and 72 due to comorbidity bringing the total deaths in the state to 160 in the state.

According to the daily Health Department bulletin, 4.69% of the samples tested are turning out to be positive for COVID-19. So far 35,767 samples have been tested out of which 3,015 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kolkata and the districts of North 24 Paraganas, Howrah continued to show worrying trends. Kolkata with 572 active cases counted for 47.86% of the total active cases in the state. So far 55 have died directly due to the virus in the city and 52 others have died due to comorbidities.

Howrah district so far has 318 active cases and witnessed 15 deaths directly because of the virus while five others have died due to comorbidity.

As for North 24 Paraganas, there are 162 active cases to date and 13 have died directly because of the infection while eight perished due to comorbidities.