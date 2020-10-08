Bengal tigress will fight back: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on her release

Terming the sensationalised media coverage of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide as hate campaign, her lawyer Satish Manshinde said in an interview to NDTV that Rhea was targeted merely because she was late actor's girlfriend but affirmed that the "Bengal tigress will fight back."

The Bombay High Court on October 7 granted bail to Chakraborty, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau a month ago, dismissing the claims that she was part of "a drug syndicate."

Rajput's family alleged that Chakraborty played a key role in his death and that she drugged him and also exploited him for money. "Sushant Rajput's family looks very vindictive as far as Rhea is concerned," Manshinde said.

He also said that Chakraborty was hounded because she was Rajput's partner and they lived together. "She was almost like a housewife," he added.

"The judge found that the quantity (of drugs involved) was very less. It was not equivalent to the quantity that can be traded," Chakraborty's lawyer said.

He criticised sections of media and journalists for the vilification of the actor. "The Bombay High Court is examining the role of media trial. The Supreme Court is also examining the role of the media trial in this case," he told the publication. "One channel was discussing my fees and my cars and my office. I saw an attack on social media. How is my fee of any concern to them (news anchors)?" he added.

Rajput's death became a highly sensationalised case in the media as Mumbai Police began investigating claims of nepotism in Bollywood which led to other several angles including his mental health, drugs, and financial dealings.