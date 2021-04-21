Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Shankha Ghosh passes away

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh passed away on Wednesday days after testing positive for coronavirus.
Ghosh, known for being vocal on various social and political issues, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and conferred the prestigious Jnanpith Award in 2016.
He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for his book 'Babarer Prarthana'.
