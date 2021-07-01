Bengaluru CBI officer under scanner for amassing Rs 1.94 crore illegal assets

A Deputy Superintendent of Police posted in the anti-corruption bureau of CBI in Bengaluru has landed in trouble with the investigating agency registering a case of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.94 crore.

The CBI registered the case against CBI official Brajesh Kumar, his father Sheo Yogi Singh and mother Lalita Singh in connection with the case on June 27. The accused could not be contacted for their versions.

A native of Bihar's Patna, Kumar joined the CBI in October 2008 as a Sub Inspector and got promoted as Inspector in January 2013. He became a Deputy Superintendent of Police through limited departmental competitive examination and was posted in the wing dealing with bank fraud cases in Bengaluru from April 2017 before being shifted to the anti-corruption bureau in CBI in June last year.

During the investigation, the CBI found that Kumar's 78-year-old father had retired as Assistant Registrar of Patna High Court in 2003 and was drawing a pension of Rs 65,000 while his mother and wife Sweety Singh are housewives.

The investigators found that he bought a flat in Bengaluru in March last year in the name of his father for Rs 96.38 lakh while another flat was purchased in December last year in the name of his mother for Rs 95.29 lakh.

It was also found out that Kumar and his parents in whose name the properties were registered did not avail any financial assistance or loan from financial institutions or banks for purchasing these properties, the CBI FIR claimed. Investigators also were able to identify another property in Bengaluru bought in the name of his wife in October 2014.

The CBI investigations found that the estimated income of Kumar's household was Rs 64.16 lakh between September 2018 and May 2021.

"His total assets at the beginning of the check period (i.e., 1.9.2018) was Rs 68,85,029 and his assets at the end of the check period (i.e. 31.05.2021) was Rs 2,78,61,45I. Further, expenditure incurred by him during the period was Rs 48,56,316," the FIR said.

Investigators found that he amassed assets worth Rs 1.94 crore disproportionate to his known income. His assets jumped 304 per cent between 2018 and 2021.