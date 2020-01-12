Bengaluru lady gets duped of Rs 63,900 within minutes

  Jan 12 2020
  updated: Jan 12 2020
One Bengaluru based software engineer got the shock of her life when a click on a link ended up her to lose a hefty sum of money to a fraud. According to Bangalore Mirror, a 35-year-old woman got duped of Rs 63,900 by a fake caller, who claimed to be from FedEx couriers.

The victim, who wanted to send a courier to her husband in Canada on Thursday, was looking for a courier service contact number on Google. Having found a customer care number that claimed to be of FedEx, she followed all the instructions given by the fraudster on the call.

As soon as she clicked on a link that the caller sent her, it re-directed her to Google Pay App, following which the money got deducted from her account in instalments. 

