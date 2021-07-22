Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi set to drive job creation: Survey

In another survey on the Covid-19’s impact on the economy it is revealed that metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are all set to drive the job creation in the urban centres as the economy of India is gradually recovering from the second wave.

The survey, conducted by staffing firm Teamlease Services, has also said on Wednesday that sales and technology jobs, particularly deep tech, are in high demand as companies are looking for business continuity along with growth. As the staffing is expanding, the pay disparity in both permanent and temporary jobs is narrowing.

Citing the reason behind the metro cities turning into drivers of job creation, Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president and co-founder of Teamlease, told Mint, “.. because the reach of vaccination is high in these cities. So, revival will happen faster there.”

Teamlease Services’s survey has collected data from 618 companies. “High expertise-based job profiles have steadily grown in criticality over the last 12 months and are seen by employers to be indispensable. These attract around 11 per cent salary increment or more as compared with market averages ranging between 1.73 per cent and 14.07 per cent across sectors and cities," the survey noted.

The annual jobs trend survey has revealed that IT, e-commerce, healthcare and edtech sectors were unaffected by the pandemic and banking, finance and insurance, telecom, manufacturing and engineering revived quickly too.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fast-moving consumer durables will take some more months to revive and retail, lifestyle and hospitality sectors will take longer, according to the report.

“The variance between salaries for permanent and temporary job profiles is down to less than 5 per cent in the case of nearly 30 per cent of all profiles across all sectors,” the survey mentioned. Explaining the trend Chakraborty said, “This is because companies are ready to pay for the work an expert does even though employed for a shorter duration.”

The survey has also noted that among all the 17 sectors, new job profiles have been created. In case of e-commerce and tech startups ‘merchant relationship executive’ and ‘team lead inside sales’ profiles were created and in case of health and pharma ‘commercial coordinator’ and ‘distribution support’ profiles were added.