Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune: Top cities where 5G will be available

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1, 2022 in New Delhi. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035. Here is all you need to know.

According to an official release, 5G, launched by the Prime Minister, will be available in select cities for now and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The first phase of launch comprises 13 cities namely: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expected to be among the first telecom companies to offer the services.