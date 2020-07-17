Bengaluru Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao home quarantined

Bengaluru police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao has decided to remain home quarantined for next four days as his driver has been tested Covid-19 positive on Friday morning.

The infected driver is from Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) deployed as driver to Rao. The driver didn't have any symptoms of Covid-19, but had developed chest pain and he went to a private hospital and got himself thoroughly checked.

The doctors asked him to rest and had given treatment for his chest pain. However, the doctors had taken collected a swab sample and asked him to be under isolation. On Friday morning Rao attended to work as usual and worked for couple of hours after which he attended a meeting and after lunch he decided to be under home quarantine for four days. Rao confirmed his quarantine and said he will undergo a Covid-19 test on Monday and once the result is out he will get back to duty.

Rao also tweeted about the same stating "My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not yet positive !!"

Anyone who wants to meet him in case of any emergency, will have to wait till Tuesday.

