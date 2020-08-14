Bengaluru riots: UP man declares Rs. 51 lakh reward on Bengaluru Congress MLA's nephew's head

A case was registered against a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 500 kilometres from here, after he declared a reward of Rs. 51 lakh to whosoever beheaded the nephew of the Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose alleged controversial post against a particular religion led to riots in Bengaluru earlier this week.

The man, identified as Shahzeb Rizvi, who claimed to be a social worker, released a video in which he condemned the riots and said that the Congress MLA's nephew must be 'punished'. The video has gone viral on social media.

''He (nephew of Cong MLA) has used derogatory words for the Prophet...it can not be allowed...I will give Rs. 51 lakh cash to whosoever beheads him....the members of the Muslim community will help in collecting the money,'' Rizvi was heard saying in the video.

The SHO of the local police station Manish Bisht said that a case for inciting communal passion and in some other sections of the IPC was registered against Shahzeb. ''We are investigating the video....stern action will be taken against the person if the video is found to be authentic,'' the SHO said.

Three people were killed and several others, including cops, injured in violence in some Bengaluru localities after an alleged controversial post on the social media by the Congress MLA's nephew.

Earlier also the then Merrut MLA Haji Yaqoob Qureshi had declared a reward of Rs. 51 crore to whosoever beheaded the Danish cartoonist for making a controversial caricature of Prophet Muhammad.