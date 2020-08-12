Bengaluru violence reflects 'rising Islamophobia' in India, says Pakistan

A day after a controversial post on Facebook on Islam triggered violence in Bengaluru, Pakistan alleged that the incident reflected “rising Islamophobia” in India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pakistan Government stated that it had conveyed to the High Commission of India in Islamabad its “strong condemnation” over the “derogatory” post on social media against Prophet Muhammad by an “extremist” belonging to the majority community in Bengaluru.

“The Indian police instead of preventing this hate crime against Muslims and Islam, used brute force, killed at least three protesters, and injured many more. As an added injustice, the Muslim community in the area is being falsely framed for alleged vandalism and assault on police personnel,” the Pakistan Government alleged in a statement issued in Islamabad.

Pakistan also alleged that the rising incidents of religious hate crime in India were a direct and inescapable consequence of the “extremist Hindutva” ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in India.

It said that the incident was viewed with concern and the civil society in Pakistan called for justice for the minority community in India.