Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chaturthi case: CJI sets up 3-judge bench to hear matter

A division bench of the Supreme Court referred the matter on use of Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan for Ganesh Chaturthi to the CJI in view of no consensus on decision on Tuesday.

Soon, the CJI set up a 3-judge bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, A S Oka and M M Sundresh to hear the matter today.

The Karnataka Waqf Board had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order which allowed celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.