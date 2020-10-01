'Best time to invest in pharma, medical device sector'

Best time to invest in pharma, medical device sector: DV Sadananda Gowda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 22:05 ist
The Indian pharma sector, currently valued at $40 billion, has the potential to become a global pharmacy hub in the coming years, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister said in a statement. Credit: PTI Photo

This is the most opportune time to invest in the Indian pharma and medical device sector as the government is extending production linked incentives  for new manufacturing units in the upcoming bulk drug and medical devices parks, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has said.

The Indian pharma sector, currently valued at $40 billion, has the potential to become a global pharmacy hub in the coming years, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister said in a statement.   

The sector is likely to grow to $65 billion by 2024, and to $120 billion by 2030, he added.

The medical devices industry in India has the potential to grow at 28 per cent per annum to reach $50 billion by 2025, Gowda said.

The Indian pharma and medical device sector has immense potential to contribute towards making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy in the next 4-5 years, he added.  

The government is supporting development of 3 bulk drug and 4 medical device parks with state-of-art infrastructure and world-class centres of excellence across the country, Gowda said. 

"Government will also provide production linked incentives to eligible new manufacturing units to ensure a level playing field to domestic manufacturers," he added.

It is expected that the schemes of the government for development of bulk drug and medical device parks will attract cumulative investment of Rs 78,000 crore and can generate about 2.5 lakh employment, he added.  

"There is a need for the pharma industry to focus on R & D activities in order to remain as one of the leading global suppliers of medicines," Gowda said. 

The full potential of growth cannot be tapped unless the sector comes up with discovery of new drugs or repurposing in India, he added. 

Gowda also expressed hope that the Indian pharma sector will be among the first ones to develop and supply low cost vaccines for Covid-19. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DV Sadananda Gowda
Coronavirus vaccine
pharma
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

 