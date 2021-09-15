BARC scientist hangs self inside the premier facility

Bhabha atomic centre scientist hangs self inside the premier facility

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 15 2021, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 01:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mankhurd in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the helium plant inside the premises, police said on Tuesday. Champalal Prajapati (44), a Scientist Officer G with the Technical Physics Division, took the extreme step on Friday, a Trombay police station official said.

"He was a native of Sujangarh in Rajasthan with expertise in superconductors. On the day of the incident, his wife rang up his colleagues after he failed to reach home in time. His colleagues found him hanging some time later," the official said. An accidental death case was registered after his post mortem report as well as a police probe did not reveal anything suspicious in the incident, the official added.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Suicide

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

How climate change affects your snack

How climate change affects your snack

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Who are Hazara of Afghanistan? Islam expert explains

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Persecuted Hazaras live in fear of Taliban

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

Gap in Covid numbers between north & south India grows

 