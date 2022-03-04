Bhagalpur: 2 blasts took place in same house in 2 years

Bhagalpur blast: Two explosions took place in same house in 2018, 2020

The victims are admitted in Bhagalpur's Mayaganj medical college and some of them are reportedly in critical condition

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Mar 04 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader Ajit Sharma on Friday charged the district police with negligence over the Bhagalpur explosion.

He alleged that two explosions took place in the same building in 2018 and 2020 but the district police did not take action against the owner of the house.

"The explosions had taken place in 2018 and 2020 in the same house. Hence, it is a matter of serious negligence on the part of the police administration. It is a failure of the local police and intelligence officials who failed to monitor the activities of the people living in the house," said Sharma, who is also the Bhagalpur Congress MLA.

"Nitish Kumar talks about 'Sushashan' (good governance) while some people living in the state are making bombs and putting the lives of common people in danger," he added.

Ten people have died so far, while 11 have been injured in the massive explosion that took place on Thursday night at 11.30 pm at Kajwali Chak village under Tatarpur police station.

The intensity of the explosion was such that four adjacent buildings were completely destroyed. Besides, more than a dozen buildings were partially damaged. The sound of the explosion was heard 15 km away from the village.

Earlier, the district administration had retrieved seven bodies from the debris on Friday morning.

