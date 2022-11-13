Bhagwat on 3-day visit to Chhattisgarh as part of tribal outreach

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat landed in Jharkhand on Sunday evening and will proceed to Chhattisgarh, where he will spend the next three days in Chhattisgarh as part of the Sangh Parivar's tribal outreach. This is his second visit to Chhattisgarh in two months.

Bhagwat's visit to Chhattisgarh comes on the heels of the broader tribal outreach by the BJP-led Union government and the party. The Union government will celebrate November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to mark revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Bhagwat spent four days in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, for the Sangh Parivar's coordination meeting with all its affiliates, including the BJP. Chhattisgarh, which currently has a Congress government, is scheduled for assembly polls in December 2023.

In Chhattisgarh, Bhagwat will unveil the statue of former BJP MP and Union minister late Dilip Singh Judev in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district on Monday. He will address a public meeting to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate working among tribals, has organised the events. The Sangh hails the late Judev for his campaign to reconvert tribals from Christianity. The BJP hopes to leverage the Sangh Parivar's work among tribals in the region in next year's assembly polls.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand from Monday. She will visit Birsa Munda's village in the Khunti district on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday. A tribal herself, Murmu is a former governor of Jharkhand. Jharkhand currently has a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress coalition.

On November 1, Modi attended an event to remember martyred tribal freedom fighters at the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan. He also inaugurated several projects in Gujarat's tribal areas. The Centre will hold several events to mark November 15 as Janjatiya Gauvav Divas, instituted in 2021.