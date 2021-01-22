Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, they said.