Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 15:55 ist
Narendra Chanchal. Credit: Facebook/@narendrachanchal

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, they said. 

Death
Bhajans

