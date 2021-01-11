Bhandara mishap: Maharashtra govt cannot escape responsibility in death of infants in hospital fire, says NHRC

Seeking reports from the Maharashtra government and police over the death of 10 newborn babies in a fire in a hospital, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said that government cannot escape from its responsibility as the infants were in the custody of a government-run hospital where they lost their lives.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The DGP is also expected to inform the NHRC about the outcome of the investigation being conducted by them, the statement said.

"The report must contain the fire audit reports of various hospitals in the state as well as what measures have been taken or contemplated to be taken by the state against the erring or negligent officers/officials so that they cannot go with impurity," the NHRC said.

The NHRC said it was imperative to ensure that the support systems in various hospitals in the state must provide adequate care and attention to the patients for the protection of their human rights.

"This is a serious issue of violation of human rights for which the accountability of the negligent officers/officials is required to be fixed, with retrospective effect. The monetary relief alone is not sufficient to compensate," it said in a statement.

Ten infants were killed in a fire that swept through the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra on January 9.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 am and the hospital administration could rescue only seven out of the 17 children kept in the ward. A relief of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by the state government to each of bereaved families and a state-wide fire audit has also been announced.