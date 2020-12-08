Bharat Bandh live updates: Farmers gear up for nationwide strike; Centre asks states to tighten security

The stage is set for Bharat Bandh that will begin at 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday to protest against Centre's three farm laws. The farmer's call for a Bandh gained massive support from Opposition parties. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock. Say tuned for more updates.