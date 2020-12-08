Bharat Bandh live updates: Farmers gear up for nationwide strike; Centre asks states to tighten security

The stage is set for Bharat Bandh that will begin at 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday to protest against Centre's three farm laws. The farmer's call for a Bandh gained massive support from Opposition parties. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock. Say tuned for more updates.
All exams scheduled under Osmani University on Dec 8 have been postponed
All examinations scheduled on December 8 under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharath Bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from December 9 will be held as per schedule: Controller of Exams, Osmania University
Farmers ask political parties supporting 'Bharat Bandh' to keep aside their flags
Farmers agitating against the agricultural reforms of the Modi government claimed support from a cross-section of the society in their call for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, even as it appealed to political parties to keep the party flag aside if they planned to join them.
No online classes, transport to be hit by today's bandh
The Tuesday bandh is expected to make a bigger impact in Bengaluru compared to the one on Saturday, as more associations have declared support for the farmers’ fight with private schools and colleges announcing stopping of all the online classes for the day.
Protesting farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, say will intensify agitation if demands not met
Ahead of their talks with the Modi government, agitating farmers on Friday toughened their stand for the repeal of the farm laws and gave a call for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pinned hopes on a resolution to the deadlock.
UP CM asks officials to take steps to ensure people don't face problem due to 'Bharat Bandh'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to take all necessary steps for ensuring that people do not face any problem because of the proposed 'BharatBandh' on Tuesday.
The chief minister, who addressed all administrative and police officials in view of the 'BharatBandh' call through video conferencing, asked them not to compromise with peace and order at any cost, an official release issued here said.
Our government doesn't support bandh but Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the farmers' movement: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore