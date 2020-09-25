Bharat Bandh live updates: Oppn supports farmers' groups in protest against Farm Bills; Govt accuses Cong of misleading farmers

After a stormy Parliament session over the Farm Bills, the Modi government is bracing to face the nation-wide protests by farmers’ organisations on Friday but sticking with its argument that the “historic” reforms will create new markets for the economic reforms. Several farmers’ organisations including the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Indian Coordination Committee of Farmers Movements (ICCFM) called for ‘Bharat Bandh’. Stay tuned for more updates.