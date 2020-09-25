Bharat Bandh live updates: Oppn supports farmers' groups in protest against Farm Bills; Govt accuses Cong of misleading farmers

After a stormy Parliament session over the Farm Bills, the Modi government is bracing to face the nation-wide protests by farmers’ organisations on Friday but sticking with its argument that the “historic” reforms will create new markets for the economic reforms. Several farmers’ organisations including the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Indian Coordination Committee of Farmers Movements (ICCFM) called for ‘Bharat Bandh’. Stay tuned for more updates.
2 Haryana BJP leaders term farm bills 'anti-farmer'
Haryana BJP leaders Parminder Singh Dhull and Rampal Majra on Thursday dubbed the Centre's farm bills "anti-farmer", claiming that the apprehensions about the minimum support price were not unfounded.
The two former legislators said many farmer outfits were protesting against the Centre's farm reforms and their voices should be heard.
"These bills are anti-farmers, anti-people. These reforms will deal a blow to the dreams of Sir Chhotu Ram, considered the messiah of farmers, who wanted to see the peasants prosperous and happy," Dhull said.
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all Covid-19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against Farm Bills.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Punjab continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists participate in a torch procession during a protest against farmers' bills, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Centre firm on agricultural reforms; farmers to hit streets over Farm Bills today
Farmers’ organisations such as AIKSCC, Jai Kisan Andolan, BKU, All India Kisan Sabha have urged President Ram Nath Kovid not to give his assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill which were “rammed” through Parliament by the Modi government.
Narendra Singh Tomar accused Congress of misleading farmers
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Congress of misleading the farmers on the farm sector reforms and pointed out that the opposition parties has promised similar reforms in its party manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
'Rail roko' agitation to severely affect movement of essential items, foodgrains: Railways
The Railways on Thursday said the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as the movement of passengers travelling on special trains, mostly on an urgent basis.
Farm reform Bills will empower agri-business, says ICCGM national convener Yudhvir Singh
“When seen in totality, these bills have nothing to do with improving farmers’ incomes… Instead, they will empower agri-business and increase corporate control of our food systems, leaving farmers and consumers with little re-course to justice,” Yudhvir Singh, National Convenor, ICCFM, said in a statement.
Oppn supports farmers' organisations in protest against farm reform Bills
Opposition parties have thrown their weight behind the farmers’organisations, with Congress launching its own programme to highlight the “lacunae” in the two legislations, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured farmers that the new law did not mean to scrap the minimum support price regime or the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC).
Cry of farmers will echo throughout the country, said Randeep Singh Surjewala
“The cry of farmers will echo throughout the country with ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 25. Millions of Congress workers under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi are standing with the farmers,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.