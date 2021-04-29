Bharat Biotech cuts price of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by Rs 200 for states

Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin will be available to state governments for Rs 400 per dose.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker was earlier charging Rs 600 per dose for the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech - COVAXIN® Announcement - April 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RgnROIfUCe — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) April 29, 2021

A statement issued by the company said "we wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing, which was determined by internally-funded product development, several operationally-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities and clinical trials."