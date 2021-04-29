Bharat Biotech cuts Covaxin price by Rs 200 for states

Bharat Biotech cuts price of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by Rs 200 for states

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker was earlier charging Rs 600 per dose for the vaccine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 18:03 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin will be available to state governments for Rs 400 per dose.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker was earlier charging Rs 600 per dose for the vaccine.

A statement issued by the company said "we wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing, which was determined by internally-funded product development, several operationally-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities and clinical trials."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bharat Biotech
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

 