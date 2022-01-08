Bharat Biotech says Covaxin safe as Covid booster dose

Bharat Biotech says Covaxin safe for booster dose against Covid

Neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased from 19 to 265 folds after a third vaccination, it said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 21:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said trials have indicated that its vaccine Covaxin is safe for booster dosage against Covid-19.

The analysis showed, six months after a two-dose Covaxin (BBV152) vaccination series cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline, although the magnitude of the responses had declined, the company said.

Furthermore, neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased from 19 to 265 folds after a third vaccination, it added.

Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections, it added.

Read | What to know about precautionary dose of Covid vaccine

"These trial results provide a strong foundation towards our goal to provide Covaxin as a booster dose. Our goal of developing a global vaccine against Covid-19 has been achieved with Covaxin indicated for adults, children, two dose primary and booster doses. This enables use of the vaccine as a universal vaccine," Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

Further, reactogenicity after vaccine and placebo was minimal and comparable, and no serious adverse events were reported, the company said referring to the trial results.

"Based on emerging data, Bharat Biotech believes that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection," it added.

Bharat Biotech noted that Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Bharat Biotech
Booster dose
Covaxin

Related videos

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 