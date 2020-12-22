Bharat Biotech says recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trials on track

Covid: Covaxin crosses half-way mark in Phase 3 trial

The maker of one of India's leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates, Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot was on track, following reports of a shortage of participants.

Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said.

The trial began in mid-November at multiple sites across the country.

Local news reports last week suggested that some of those trial sites were well short of reaching intended recruitment targets.

AIIMS medical institute had only signed up some 200 participants, compared with a goal of 1,500-2,000, Reuters partner ANI reported last week, citing a doctor at the institute.

The shot, called COVAXIN, was evaluated in about 1,000 participants in early and mid-stage trials.

"We are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation," Bharat Biotech joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a statement on Tuesday.

With more than 10 million infections, India, the world's biggest vaccine producing country, is also the second worst-hit nation by Covid-19 behind the United States, although the rate of growth in infections has been slowing.

Its drug regulators are in talks with US firms Pfizer and Moderna - whose Covid-19 vaccines have been approved in the United States, while other vaccine candidates including AstraZeneca's shot are in trials.

