Bharat Biotech seeks drug regulatory authority nod to start phase-III trials of Covaxin: Report

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech Ltd is seeking approval from the drug regulatory authority of India to continue phase-III clinical trials for testing its indigenous Covid-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),The Economic Times reported.

The Hyderabad-based company was asked to resubmit the protocol for its phase-III trials after a subject expert committee decided that some parts needed more clarification.

The expert committee after deliberation decided that while the design of the phase-III study was in principle satisfactory, some clarification on the definition of asymptomatic, etc was required, the report stated, citing minutes of the exper committee meeting.

Bharat Biotech had presented its phase-III trial protocol to the drug regulatory authority with interim data from the phase-I and phase-II trials.

The expert committee also said that the phase-III trials "should be initiated with appropriate dose identified from the phase II safety and immunogenicity data." Bharat Biotech also asked to submit safety and immunogenicity data from the phase II trial to the committee, in addition to the interim data it had submitted before.

The vaccine company has already approached several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab and Assam for initating phase-III trials.

The Uttar Pradesh Government on September 23 had given its nod for conducting phase-III trials for Covaxin in Lucknow and Gorakhpur starting October.