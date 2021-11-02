Bharat Biotech submits additional data to WHO, decision on Covaxin likely on Nov 3: Report

Bharat Biotech has submitted 'additional clarifications' sought by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin', according to a News18 report.

The Hyderabad-based company sent the data to WHO's technical advisory group evaluating an Emergency Use Licence (EUL) for Covaxin. The group had asked Bharat Biotech to submit the data on October 26 for conducting a final risk-benefit assessment before listing Covaxin for emergency use.

Quoting sources, News18 said that the panel of experts sought gender-wise split data on immunogenicity and for those aged above 60, apart from vaccine efficacy data. The report added that a final decision on Covaxin's EUL is likely on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Australian government on Monday recognised the vaccine, enabling Indians to fly to the island nation.

"Today, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status,” Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator TGA said in a tweet.

This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.

Oman, which is home to several Indians, had also approved Covaxin on October 28.

On the same day, a WHO official had said that Bharat Biotech had been submitting data regularly and very quickly.

"Bharat has been submitting data regularly and very quickly, but they submitted the last batch of data on the 18th of October,” Dr Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director General, Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO, said at a press briefing in Geneva.

She was responding to a question on the delay in granting the Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin while Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac were given approval even “with lack of data”.

Simao said that when the technical advisory group met on October 26 to discuss the EUL for Covaxin, they asked Bharat Biotech for additional clarifications.

She said WHO is in touch with Bharat Biotech and has "daily conversations” and calls and meetings “clarifying what additional data needs" to be submitted to the technical expert group.

"Let me just clarify and without wanting to mention any specific manufacturer but saying that we have assessed an Indian manufacturer earlier in the year and it took 30 days,” she said, a reference to the Serum Institute of India (SII) which manufactures the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine.

"So this is not about moving quicker with one or another vaccine…We really trust the Indian industry. India produces a different majority of vaccines in the world, high-quality vaccines. We are right now at the last stage of the assessment by this external advisory group and we hope to have a final recommendation to the WHO next week. I hope that's well understood.”

Approval of EUL for Covaxin will enable a number of people who have received the jab to travel to US and other countries that recognise WHO-listed vaccines.

