Bharat Biotech submits data of Covaxin trials on kids

Bharat Biotech submits data of Covaxin clinical trials on children

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 19:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday data on clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, conducted on children aged 2 to 18 has been submitted to the country's drug regulator. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bharat Biotech
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covaxin

Related videos

What's Brewing

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 