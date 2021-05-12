Covaxin gets nod for phase 2, 3 trials for 2-18-yr-olds

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets nod for phase 2, 3 trials for 2-18-year-olds

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2021, 09:07 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 09:09 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Wednesday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech for the phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to be conducted on 2 to 18-year-olds, according to a report by ANI, quoting sources.

More to follow...

