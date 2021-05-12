Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets nod for phase 2, 3 trials for 2-18-year-olds

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Wednesday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech for the phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to be conducted on 2 to 18-year-olds, according to a report by ANI, quoting sources.
Subject Expert Committee (SEC) gives nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials on 2 to 18-year-olds: Sources#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0FD1y3IGYh
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel
The nostalgia of newspapers
DH Toon | Bodies of Covid-19 victims float on Ganga?
Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala
Think outside the banana, eat the peel
In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown
'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'
DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi