Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets nod for phase 2, 3 trials for 2-18-year-olds

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Wednesday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech for the phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to be conducted on 2 to 18-year-olds, according to a report by ANI, quoting sources.

Subject Expert Committee (SEC) gives nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials on 2 to 18-year-olds: Sources#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0FD1y3IGYh — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

More to follow...