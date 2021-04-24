Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be sold at Rs 150/dose to Centre, Rs 600 to state govts

Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech on Saturday said Covaxin will cost state governments Rs 600 per dose, while private hospitals will have to pay Rs 1,200 per dose.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker said it would continue to sell Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose and pegged the export price at $15-20.

“Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin for India's vaccine roll out at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed free by the government of India,” Bharat Biotech Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Ella said in a statement here.

He said that more than 50 per cent of its capacities have been reserved for central government supplies.

“Recovering costs is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as Intranasal Covid-19,” Ella said.

Earlier, the Serum Institute of India had fixed the price of Covishield vaccines for state governments at Rs 400 per dose and for private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

The Health Ministry said the centre would continue to buy Covishield vaccines at Rs 150 per dose.

Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the differential pricing of vaccines by the pharma companies.

“The government is standing (not helplessly) and silently endorsing the blatant profiteering and exploitation by the two manufacturers. Why is the government not invoking the provision of ‘compulsory licensing’?” Chidambaram asked.

“Will those who justified the Covishield prices of Rs 400 and Rs 600 also justify the Covaxin prices of Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 announced today,” the former finance minister wondered.

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccination, covering all those above 18 years of age, begins on May 1.

However, the Centre would offer free vaccination to only the priority groups identified by it. These include those above 45 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline workers. Those between the 18-45 age group will have to pay for the vaccines unless the states they belong to decide to pick up the tab.