Bharat Jodo Yatra not for Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

'It isn’t only for elections and votes, we’re also doing it to connect people with an ideology'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2022, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 05:55 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday told ANI that the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but is meant to unite people against “divisive forces”.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It isn’t only for elections and votes, we’re also doing it to connect people with an ideology and that some people are trying to jeopardise values enshrined in the constitution. Yatra is meant to unite people against divisive forces,” Kharge is quoted as saying by ANI.

Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
Indian Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra

