BHEL, CSIR sign pact for commercialising homegrown tech

  • Dec 09 2019, 12:31pm ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 12:45pm ist
State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has signed an agreement with CSIR for commercialization and implementation of indigenously developed technologies.

"BHEL signed an MoU with CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)," the engineering firm said in a statement.

The first project will be for commercialization of various water purification/ sewage disposal related technologies, it added.

The pact was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande.

Senior officials of BHEL and CSIR were also present during the occasion.

BHEL is the country's leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure space with the capability to manufacture the entire range of power plant equipment.

