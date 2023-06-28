Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Police said a bullet brushed past him and he has been taken to a nearby hospital.

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur (UP),
  • Jun 28 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 19:04 ist
Chandra Shekhar Azad after attack. Credit: ANI Photo

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday, police said.

He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

"The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said. 

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

